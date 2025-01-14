Gaza-Israel Ceasefire Deal: From Prisoner Exchange To Troop Withdrawal What Is The 3 Phase Plan? Explained In 10 Pts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel-Hamas War: A ceasefire in the Israel and Hamas war in Gaza is at its“closest point” yet, Qatar confirmed on Tuesday, a statement that was later echoed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.“It's right on the brink,” the US secretary of state said during a press conference, adding“It's closer than it's ever been before.”

Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages, AP reported quoting people in the know on Tuesday.

Negotiations to bring the 15-month conflict to an end are in their final stages, Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a news conference in Doha on Tuesday.

Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt , has sought to mediate a deal for many months.

“A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed,” al-Ansari said, according to Al Jazeera report.

What's in the 3-phased Israel-Gaza Ceasefire deal?

The details of the three phased ceasefire proposal were shared by Al Jazeera, and Reuters.

: A landmark deal is anticipated to unfold in three phases, beginning with the release of 33 Israeli captives held in Gaza. In exchange, Israel will free 50 Palestinian prisoners for each female soldier released and 30 prisoners for each civilian.Where the prisoners would be sent has not yet been agreed but anyone convicted of murder or deadly attacks would not be released to the Israeli-occupied West Bank , and anyone who took part in the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel would not be released