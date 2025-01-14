Antony Blinken Outlines US Post-War Plan For Gaza, Faces Protests

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out the Biden administration's vision for Gaza's post-conflict future. Blinken revealed that, if a ceasefire agreement is reached, the plan would be passed to President-elect Donald Trump's incoming team to continue.

Blinken described Washington's intention to see a reformed Palestinian Authority lead Gaza, with international partners assisting in the creation of an interim administration. He emphasized that a security force, consisting of both Palestinian personnel and forces from partner nations, would play a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

"For many months, we've been working intensely with our partners to develop a detailed post-conflict plan that would allow Israel to fully withdraw from Gaza, prevent Hamas from filling back in, and provide for Gaza's governance, security, and reconstruction," Blinken stated.

However, Blinken's remarks were met with loud interruptions by protesters accusing the US of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza, particularly calling him out for supporting "genocide."

Security and political future of Gaza

Blinken emphasized the need for a "credible political horizon for Palestinians" to ensure Hamas cannot regroup after the conflict ends. The US had warned Israel that military actions alone would not be enough to eliminate Hamas. "We assess that Hamas has recruited almost as many new militants as it has lost. That is a recipe for an enduring insurgency and perpetual war," Blinken explained.

| Unraveling the Gaza-Israel ceasefire draft deal: The 3-phase plan explained Protests and criticism at Blinken's speech

As Blinken addressed the Atlantic Council, his speech was repeatedly interrupted by protesters. One heckler shouted, "You will forever be known as bloody Blinken, secretary of genocide," referencing accusations of genocide against Israel during the ongoing Gaza conflict . Blinken remained composed in the face of the protests, responding calmly,“I respect your views. Please allow me to share mine.”

| Israel-Gaza war to end? Hostage release in sight as Hamas accept draft proposal Blinken reflects on decision-making

In a reflective moment, Blinken admitted that the decisions made by the Biden administration regarding Gaza might be debated for years. "I wish I could stand here today and tell you with certainty that we got every decision right. I cannot," he said.

| 'Not going to happen': Blinken on Trump's idea of taking over Canada, Greenland

As negotiations in Qatar continue in hopes of finalizing a ceasefire , Blinken's remarks underscore the complexities of post-war governance and the shifting dynamics of US foreign policy in the Middle East.