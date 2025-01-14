Tracking IPO Listings In India: Best Platforms And Expert Tips

The National (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) maintain dedicated sections on their official websites for IPOs. These platforms are often the first to update information about upcoming IPOs and application statuses.



Key Benefits:



100% reliable information



Details on allotment status and listing dates

Company financials and prospectus Pro Tip: Bookmark the IPO section on these websites and make it a part of your morning check.

Brokers' Platforms (Axis Direct, Zerodha, Upstox, etc.)

Nowadays, every broker providing Demat and trading accounts has a dedicated section for IPOs. Brands like Axis Direct, Zerodha, Upstox, Angel Broking, and Groww streamline the entire IPO application process while helping you track an ongoing IPO .



Key Benefits:



Real-time information on IPO offerings



Simplified IPO applications (ASBA or UPI options)

Insights into past trends of IPO performances Pro Tip: Open your Demat account with a trusted broker that provides intuitive IPO-tracking features.

IPO-Focused Websites and Apps

Some websites and apps specialise in IPO monitoring. Platforms like Chittorgarh and IPO Watch India curate every detail about the IPO ecosystem. You'll find many insights, from issue price and subscription data to allotment dates and GMP (Grey Market Premium).



Key Benefits:



Grey Market Premium data for initial performance insights



IPO reviews and analysis by industry experts

Updates on subscription percentages of retail, QIB, and NII categories Pro Tip: Combine these platforms with data from primary sources (like NSE/BSE) for a complete picture.

Financial News Websites (MoneyControl, Economic Times, etc.)

Financial news portals like MoneyControl, Economic Times, and Business Standard maintain detailed IPO trackers. These trackers are handy for reading reviews, understanding market sentiment, and gauging public demand.



Key Benefits:



Broader coverage of market trends



Reader-friendly analysis of IPO performance

Opinions from analysts help simplify decision-making Pro Tip: Follow live blogs on these platforms for breaking updates during IPO subscription days.

SEBI's Official Website

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is the regulatory body for investments in India. SEBI's website lists all IPO-related filings, approvals, and schedules well in advance.



Key Benefits:



Access to DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) for in-depth company analysis



Authentic information directly from the regulator Announcements of any delays, changes, or issues

Understand the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus)

Think of the DRHP as the investor's guidebook. It contains crucial information about the company, including its financials, risks, competitors, and business models. Don't skip this document-it's your answer to whether the IPO aligns with your investment goals.

Set Notifications for Updates

Platforms like Axis Direct, Zerodha, NSE, and BSE allow you to enable alerts for any new IPO announcements, subscription deadlines, allotment statuses, etc. This ensures you take advantage of every opportunity due to oversight.

Be Cautious of Grey Market Premiums (GMP)

Many investors over-rely on GMPs, which indicate unofficial trading of IPO shares before listing. While GMPs can reflect market enthusiasm, remember they are not always accurate predictors of post-listing performance. Use GMPs, but don't wholly base your decisions on them.

Evaluate Risk and Returns in Comparison to Mutual Funds

While IPOs bring the possibility of substantial returns, they also carry higher risk, particularly during market volatility. If you're a conservative investor, compare IPOs to mutual funds . While mutual funds offer diversification and relatively steady growth, IPOs can be unpredictable, with steep gains and losses.

If done strategically, tracking IPOs can be a game-changer for your investment portfolio. With tools like stock exchange websites, dedicated IPO trackers, and broker platforms, you can stay on top of every ongoing IPO. Remember, knowledge is your best ally in improving your success rates.

For investors unsure about diving headfirst into IPOs, pairing their investments with mutual funds can offer a balanced approach. Whether you choose IPOs or any other investments, consistency and thorough research will carry you forward in your wealth-building journey.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now