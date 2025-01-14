Mahakumbh 2025: Over 2 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip In Sangam On Makar Sankranti

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: On the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 , around 20 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh officials said.

“So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in the Sangam,” Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary for Urban Development, told ANI.

Sadhus from the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma are participating in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam . Thousands of seers and devotees made their way to the Sangam, chanting“Har Har Mahadev” with religious fervour.

During the procession, sadhus from several Akharas showcased their traditional weapons.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told ANI that the police are continuously monitoring the situation.

“Since sadhus from several Akharas are taking a holy dip today, it is called Amrit Snan. The 8th Akhara is taking a holy dip right now. Our officers and jawans are on duty to ensure everything is under control. Around 12 PM, 1.60 crore people had already taken a holy dip,” Prashant Kumar said.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation. Police response vehicles and ambulances are present at the spot. Through thermal imaging, we were able to control the crowd during the night. Devotees are peacefully taking a holy dip at several places across the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'.

“This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati rivers, in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!” Yogi said in a post on social media platform X.