Wags Animal Hospital Announces The Addition Of Acupuncture Therapy And Chinese Herbs To Treat Pets In The Brickell Key Area

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Acupuncture therapy provides additional options for pet health. In its simplest form, acupuncture uses a system of points laid on pathways called meridians. Once stimulated, and depending on the point, the benefit results in pain relief, nerve stimulation, immunity regulation, and bringing the patient back to a balanced state called homeostasis. From physical pain to gastrointestinal issues, acupuncture can safely be used for any condition resulting in imbalance for the patient.

Acupuncture methods available at Wags Animal Hospital include dry needling, aquapuncture and electroacupuncture. Advanced diagnostics such as X-rays and comprehensive blood work identify a pet's health conditions. Acupuncture therapy is used in conjunction with traditional Western medical treatments for the best health outcomes and quality of life. These techniques are particularly beneficial for older pets, providing arthritis relief, boosting energy levels and supporting immune health. Each session is conducted in a calm environment, with extended appointment times to ensure that dogs and cats remain comfortable and relaxed throughout their visit.



Chinese herbs are also used to enhance treatment outcomes. Used for thousands of years and known for their safety, these herbs present minimal side effects, making them a gentle option for pet health. Chinese herbs work synergistically with acupuncture to enhance the effect of treatment.

"Acupuncture therapy and Chinese herbs provide a safe, effective alternative to support pets with chronic and acute conditions. By combining this with Western diagnostics, we can provide a well-rounded approach to pet care. Doctors have a myriad of tools in their box when treating their patients. Acupuncture and Chinese herbs are just another set of tools doctors can use to better their patients. " - Dr. Ori Eizenberg Weinger, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Wags Animal Hospital.

"Acupuncture therapy and Chinese herbs provide a safe, effective alternative to support pets with chronic and acute conditions. When combined with Western diagnostics, we provide a well-rounded approach to pet care." - Dr. Ori Eizenberg Weinger, DVM, Wags Animal Hospital

For more information, reach out to Wags Animal Hospital at 919-624-1124 or email [email protected] .

About Wags Animal Hospital

At Wags Animal Hospital, we strive to provide personalized medical care, work with clients to help them understand their pets' needs and provide exceptional customer service, all while incorporating the latest advancements in veterinary medicine into our daily operations. Our experienced veterinarians are passionate about helping pets live long, healthy and happy lives. We offer a wide range of services, from wellness and dental checks to advanced treatments, ensuring that dogs and cats receive the best-possible care in a calm and stress-free environment.

[Social Media Handles]









SOURCE Wags Animal Hospital