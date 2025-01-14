عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IMF Regional Chief Praises Jordan's Economic Resilience

IMF Regional Chief Praises Jordan's Economic Resilience


1/14/2025 4:10:14 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) -- Finance Minister Abdul Hakim Al-Shbli met Monday with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour to discuss Jordan's economic reforms and regional challenges.
The talks, attended by Planning Minister Zeina Toukan and Central bank Governor Adel Sharkas, focused on recent developments in Jordan's national economic and fiscal reform program amid ongoing regional pressures.
Azour commended Jordan's economic and fiscal performance despite regional turbulence, expressing the IMF's support for the kingdom's structural reforms aimed at boosting investment and growth.
The meeting was part of Azour's broader visit to Jordan, which includes discussions with several ministers and officials.

MENAFN14012025000117011021ID1109087512


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search