IMF Regional Chief Praises Jordan's Economic Resilience

Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) -- Finance Abdul Hakim Al-Shbli met Monday with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour to discuss Jordan's economic reforms and regional challenges.The talks, attended by Planning Minister Zeina Toukan and Central Governor Adel Sharkas, focused on recent developments in Jordan's national economic and fiscal reform program amid ongoing regional pressures.Azour commended Jordan's economic and fiscal performance despite regional turbulence, expressing the IMF's support for the kingdom's structural reforms aimed at boosting investment and growth.The meeting was part of Azour's broader visit to Jordan, which includes discussions with several ministers and officials.

