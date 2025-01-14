Nordic Building Automation And Control Market To See Surge In Demand For Smart Solutions By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nordic Building and Control Share

Nordic Building Automation and Control Market Expected to reach $3.18 Billion by 2027

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Nordic Building Automation and Control Market by Product Type, Offering, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027," the Nordic building automation and control industry size was valued at $2.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Request for Sample PDF:Building automation and control system is the automatic centralized control for HVAC; lighting; and security & access control systems. The building automation and control system uses sensors, detectors, relays, and other smart components integrated with intelligent electronics, which gives access to a central computing system to operate. They are used in various industry verticals such as industrial, enterprises, retail, hospitality, residential, and others. Some of the companies operating in the Nordic building automation and control market are Siemens, Honeywell, and others.The Nordic building automation and control market growth is expected to rise during the forecast period, owing to the need for advanced energy-efficient interventions, real-time decision support & control systems, enhanced building security, and better management information dashboards that offer easy access to key performance indicators and uptake of building energy management systems (BEMS) along with penetration of IoT. Moreover, the constant development of the supportive regulatory structure and legislative requirements fuel the demand for intelligent building solutions. In addition, an increase in the development of smart cities is expected to boost the growth of the Nordic building automation and control market in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and improper management of huge volumes of data coming from smart building systems hamper building automation and control market growth.Factors such as advancement in surgical procedures, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and patient monitoring to provide safety boost the growth of the market. However, high initial investment and maintenance of ORI systems hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the untapped potential of emerging markets is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.Get a Customized Research Report @As per the COVID-19 impact analysis, the building automation market demand is hampered due to the disruption in the supply chain, lockdown policies by the government, and delayed supplies. The construction activities are expected to take its normal place by the end of 2021. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic acts as a challenge to the Nordic building automation market.Region-wise, the building automation and control market analysis is accomplished across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland. Sweden was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $772.2 million, and is estimated to garner $1,124.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.The Nordic building automation and control market is segmented on the basis of type, offering, industrial vertical, and country. By type, the market is divided into HVAC control, lighting control, and security & access control. By offering, it is bifurcated into integration and services. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into residential, enterprise, industrial, hospitality, retail, and others. By country, it is analyzed across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland.The key players operating in the building automation and control market include Bastec AB, Beijer Electronics, Caverion Corporation, Fidelix, Guard Automation, Nordomatic AB, Honeywell, Regin Group, Larmia Control AB, Siemens AG, and Ecolime Group AB, which are profiled in this report. The key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements, among others to influence the market growth.Enquiry Before Buying:Key Findings Of The Study- By product type, the HVAC control segment held the highest revenue of $890.2 million in 2019 and contributed a major part to nordic building automation and control market share .- By offering, the integration segment held the highest revenue of $1363.1 million in 2019.- By industry vertical, the industrial segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $703.4 million as per the building automation and control market analysis.- By region, Sweden is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major share during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.