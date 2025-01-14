Apple urges shareholders to reject plan to end diversity, inclusion initiatives

(MENAFN) According to an internal letter released by the on Monday, Apple has asked shareholders to vote against a plan that would terminate the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Recently, major firms like Walmart, Ford, McDonald's, Amazon, and Meta have turned back or abandoned their DEI policies.



The conservative US think tank National Center for Public Policy Research made the proposal, urging the corporation to end its DEI operations due to possible financial, legal, and reputational hazards. The vote is set for February 25 at Apple's annual meeting.



The manufacturer claimed that the idea is unneeded because it already has adequate checks and balances in place and denounced the think tank's efforts as an attempt to "micromanage" the business.



A 2023 US Supreme Court judgment in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which determined that taking an applicant's race into account when making admissions decisions is unlawful, was referenced in the proposal.



