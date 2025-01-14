Informatics Award Announces Four Winners From Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Salem Al-Ali Informatics Award announced on Tuesday four winners of the 24th Informatics Award for the year 2024, from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Award Bassam Al-Shammari told KUNA that four participants from the pioneers of digital excellence won the award, two from the State of Kuwait, one from Saudi Arabia and the other from Tunisia.

Al-Shammari explained that the winners from Kuwait were the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) affiliated to Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS) and Bleems Company for Designing and Managing Websites, while the Saudi winner was Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Tunisian winner was Dr. Farouk bin Nouri Kamoun.

He explained that SACGC is a government agency distinguished by digital innovation and entrepreneurship, while Bleems is a leading Kuwaiti company in the Gulf electronic market, specializing in gifts and flowers, distinguished by electronic shopping and is a multi-channel digital platform.

The award was based on objective technical standards related to excellence in digital technologies and their uses, remarked Al-Shammari, indicating that many agencies and individuals from Kuwait and the Arab world competed for this award. (end)

