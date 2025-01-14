Kuwait Amir Departs To The UK At Personal Invitation Of King Charles III

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and his accompanying delegation departed Tuesday to Scotalnd, the UK at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

His Highness the Amir was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Al-Hamoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Saud Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation including the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and senior officials at the Amiri Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)

aa









MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109087330