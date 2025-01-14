(MENAFN) The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of pursuing a policy of "energy terrorism," according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.



The statement followed reports of an attempted attack on the Russkaya compressor station near Gaikodzor in Russia’s Krasnodar Region. The facility plays a critical role in the TurkStream pipeline, which transports Russian under the Black Sea to Türkiye and supplies multiple southern European nations.



“Kiev follows this line of terrorism,” Peskov informed Russian media agencies.



Based on the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack occurred overnight and involved nine kamikaze drones. Most of the drones were intercepted, but one fixed-wing drone crashed near a gas meter, causing minor damage. The issue was promptly addressed by personnel on-site, ensuring uninterrupted operation of the facility.



The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia as well as Ukraine, with critical energy infrastructure increasingly becoming a focal point in their massive conflict.

