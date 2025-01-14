Meerut Suicide News: 15-Year-Old Shoots Himself With Pistol In Front Of Family. Reason Will Shock You

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meerut news: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city where a 15-year-old boy shot himself in front of his family, report by PTI stated. The reason for the suicide is shocking as the boy identifed as Yuvraj Rana was curious about afterlife.

| 'Hamari Adhoori Kahani': UP man ends life, accuses wife's family of harassment

Police reports indicate that the boy's search history showed terms like "Garuda Purana," "what happens after death," "methods of death," and "where the soul goes after death" on and YouTube before his death. Authorities confirmed that no suicide note was found.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Saturday night at Apex Colony. The family is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said. Speaking about the incident, SHO Kumar added the pistol was procured from his room and efforts are underway to determine the source of the pistol.

| JEE aspirant ends life in Kota: 'I'm unable to study'; second case in 24 hours

He said preliminary investigations suggest that Yuvraj was upset after his mother and brother scolded him for being in bad company. The family had also sold his bike which agitated him further, the officer added.

The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the officer said.





| 'Mentally harassed' Guj man leaves video note; wife booked for abetting suicide

In another incident , a class 12 girl student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya was found hanging in her hostel room on January 13, a police official as reported by PTI. The deceased was identified as Utkalika Swain, a resident of Kendrapara district. Swain allegedly used her dupatta to hang herself from the ceiling fan in her room, police added. In MP's Chhatarpur city, a 26-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building. The incident occurred in a colony in the Civil Line police station area in the morning, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)