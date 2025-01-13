Biomednewsbreaks - Adageis's Platform Empowering Organizations To Adjust To New Risk-Scoring Dynamics

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Adageis , a forward-thinking healthcare company reshaping patient care through flexible AI-centric software solutions, is in support of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (“CMS”) switching from the V24 to the V28 upgrade of the Hierarchical Condition Categories (“HCC”) model.“The transition from CMS-HCC V24 to V28 reflects a critical update to the risk adjustment model used in Medicare Advantage... The more precise structure enhances diagnostic specificity, allowing for better patient categorization. This change supports value-based care by tying payments more closely to actual patient needs,” reads a recent article.

“The CMS-HCC transition aligns closely with Adageis's mission of revolutionizing patient care through innovative value-based care solutions. The company's ProActive Care Platform leverages AI-driven predictive analytics to optimize care and reimbursement, making it uniquely suited to help healthcare providers navigate these changes... By integrating seamlessly with existing electronic medical records ('EMRs') and reducing the barriers to adoption, Adageis empowers organizations to meet the challenges of the V28 model. The platform's ability to identify high-risk patients and streamline care planning is crucial as providers adjust to new risk-scoring dynamics.”

About Adageis

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector. For more information, visit the company's website at

