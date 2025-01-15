Katara Unveils Never Give Up Sculpture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) unveiled Wednesday the "Never Give Up" sculpture in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies the ambassadors accredited to Qatar as well as enthusiasts of art and culture.

The artwork's sculptor Georgie Poulariani was inspired by his visit to Qatar and the cultural diversity in Katara, resulting in a meaningful art piece that aesthetically blends heritage and modernity.

General Manager of Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti stated that the "Never Give Up" sculpture marks a new addition to the special artworks displayed in Katara, further enhancing it as an ideal destination for art and creativity since it attracts talents from all over the world and represents a place that reflect themes that transcend borders.

Dr. Al Sulaiti added that the sculpture expresses resilience in the face of challenges and holds an inspiring message of the fight for freedom and peace, further showing the significance of art and its role in conveying human values.