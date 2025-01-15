World's Famous Landart Master Saype Joins Visit Qatar Kite Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival is expanding to multiple venues. Residents and guests of Qatar will be able to enjoy the spectacular display of giant kites in Sheraton Park on January 16-17, In Sealine on January 16-18 and in Old Doha on January 19-25.

In addition to the kite show featuring kites of all sizes, shapes and colors created by 60 professional kite flyers from all over the world, stage entertainment, popular kite building workshops for children and other family-oriented activities, this year's festival brings something really unique: live creation of landart frescoes by world's famous artist Saype, whose ephemeral art decorated landscapes of New York, Paris, Venice, Geneva, Cape Town, Turin, Dubai, Istanbul, Miami, and Tokyo. In 2019, Forbes magazine ranked him among the 30 most influential people under 30 in art and culture.

The French-Swiss artist will create his first art on the sands of Sealine, and the second one on the grass surface of Old Doha Port.

The enormous ultra-realistic pictures will be seen even from their air, that will give an extra attraction to the guests landing at Hamad International Airport.

Saype's works are environment conscious as he uses eco-friendly biodegradable pigments composed primarily of chalk and charcoal.

Saype already started his work on the Sealine landart last Tuesday and the visitor of Visit Qatar Kite Festival will be able to watch the process of creating this giant masterpiece on January 16,17,and 18, and later another landart will be created in Doha Port live during the remaining festival days.