Russia Wants India Included In Group On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Russian foreign has suggested India's inclusion in the quadrilateral group on Afghanistan, an Indian news reported on Wednesday.

Comprised of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran, the group last met on September 27, 2024 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“It is more important to strengthen trust within the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation], within the format that is currently working on Afghanistan,” Wion News quoted Sergei Lavrov as saying.

At a briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's top diplomat remarked the inclusion of India in the group on Afghanistan would be the right step.

According to TASS, Lavrov accused the US of aiding terrorist activities aimed at destroying the foundation of EU's energy security by stirring up Ukrainians.

He also took a swipe at Washington for trying to give permanent UN Security Council membership to Germany and Japan, which had no voice of their own in global politics.

He believed India and Brazil richly deserved permanent UN Security Council seats and a decision was also in order on African permanent membership.

PAN Monitor