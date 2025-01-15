Assam Rifles Seize Foreign Cigarettes Valued At Rs 1 Crore In Tripura; 2 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Jan 15 (IANS) In a major operation against clandestine illegal activities, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), have seized foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs 1 crore in Tripura and arrested two smugglers.

A Defence spokesman said that the para-military acting on secret information intercepted a vehicle at Champaknagar in West Tripura district and a consignment of 100 cartons of foreign cigarettes have been recovered.

The value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 1 crore in the market. During the operation, two smugglers were apprehended in connection with the illegal trade activity.

The seized contraband items and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action.

This operation reflects Assam Rifles' resolve in combating smuggling and maintaining vigilance against illegal activities in the region, an official statement said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the winter session of the state assembly, concluded on Wednesday, said that drugs smuggled from Myanmar to the state through neighbouring Assam and cultivation of ganja (marijuana) are creating a parallel economy in the northeastern state.

The Chief Minister said that during the past three years, 1,665 cases were registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and 2697 drug peddlers were arrested for their involvement in illegal activities.

Saha, who also holds the Home and Health and Family Welfare portfolios, said that during the last three years, drugs, including destruction of huge numbers of ganja (marijuana) plantations valued at Rs 1,587.47 crore were seized by the law-enforcing agencies, including the Tripura Police.

An official said that the foreign cigarettes have been smuggled from Myanmar and though Mizoram and southern Assam these brought to Tripura to smuggle to Bangladesh.

Tripura has 856 km border with Bangladesh, with some patches of the frontiers still remained unfenced.