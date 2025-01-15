Sofia Vergara Sparks Dating Rumours With F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton After Flirty Date

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 15 (IANS) Sofia Vergara seems to be racing down the track, and perhaps drifting towards a new romance as she has been linked to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

With this, a hot new couple could be in the marking, reports co'.

The 'Modern Family' actress, 52, and the F1 legend, 40, enjoyed a lunch date in New York City recently and were all smiles as they grabbed a bite to eat. According to TMZ, Sofia and Lewis sat next to each other for the meal, joined by friends at some point, and mum-of-one Sofia was said to be so engaged in the conversation she only picked at her food.

As per co', Sofia and Lewis left the restaurant and engaged in some flirting outside the eatery before Sofia hopped in the back of a black SUV and headed home. However, no official confirmation has been furnished by either parties so far.

Lewis, who switched teams from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of last year, was in an on-and-off relationship with Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 until 2015. Over the years, the British driver has been linked to huge celebrities like Rihanna and model Gigi Hadid.

Sofia shares a 32-year-old son with his first husband Joe Gonzalez. Sofia and True Blood star Joe Manganiello, 48, tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida in 2015 but announced their separation in July 2023, with their divorce settled at the start of last year.

Speaking in January 2024, one month before her divorce was finalised, Sofia opened up about her split from "younger husband" Joe Manganiello, revealing a disagreement over children led to their separation. At the time of announcing their split, Sofia and Joe described it as a "difficult decision" without delving into the details behind their unexpected breakup.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper 'El Pais', Sofia got candid about the end of her relationship with the Magic Mike actor, citing their differing views on starting a family as the cause for their split.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom", she said. "I feel it's not fair to the baby".