US Bans Red Food Dye Over Possible Cancer Risk: Health Authorities

Washington: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced a ban on Red Dye No 3, a controversial food coloring long known to cause cancer in animals, decades after scientific evidence first raised alarm.

"FDA is revoking the authorized uses in food and ingested drugs of FD&C Red No. 3 in the color additive regulations," a department document that was published on the Register said Wednesday.

