US Bans Red Food Dye Over Possible Cancer Risk: Health Authorities
Date
1/15/2025 2:00:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Washington: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced a ban on Red Dye No 3, a controversial food coloring long known to cause cancer in animals, decades after scientific evidence first raised alarm.
"FDA is revoking the authorized uses in food and ingested drugs of FD&C Red No. 3 in the color additive regulations," a health department document that was published on the federal Register said Wednesday.
