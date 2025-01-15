Death Toll At Illegal South African Mine Reaches 78

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Johannesburg: Rescuers pulled more bodies from a disused shaft in South Africa where the death toll climbed to 78 Wednesday as finished clearing out illegal miners who had been underground for months.

Authorities began trying to remove the bodies and bring up survivors on Monday, after residents voiced fears that more than 100 people may have died in the mine in Stilfontein, about 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Johannesburg.

At least 246 people have emerged alive in the first three days of the operation while 78 bodies were retrieved, police said in a statement, with the rescuers expecting to wrap up their efforts on Thursday.

The South African authorities have been locked in a months-long standoff with the holed-up miners, having at one point tried cutting off food and water supplies to force them out.

That strategy has seen the police accused of causing the death of some of the miners, called "zama zamas" -- "those who try" in the Zulu language. They are often migrants from neighbouring countries, accused by residents of criminality.

"No one blocked any shaft. No one blocked anyone from getting out," said police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe.

"But by providing food, water and necessities to these illegal miners, it would be the police entertaining and allowing criminality to thrive," Mathe added.

All 84 of the miners rescued on Wednesday were arrested, police said.