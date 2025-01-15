LIVE UPDATE: Advisor To The Prime Minister And Mofa Spokesperson To Hold Press Conference On Gaza Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is holding a press to address the latest developments regarding joint mediation efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Gaza ceasefire talks in final stages: MoFA Spokesperson

Here is the updates from the press conference on the latest developments in the joint mediation to end the war in the Gaza Strip: