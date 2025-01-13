Former NASA Official, Astronaut Bob Cabana Receives Top Civilian Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy presented Cabana with the award during a ceremony at NASA Headquarters in Washington on Jan. 10. Cabana most recently served as NASA's associate administrator, which is the agency's highest ranking civil servant, from 2021 until he retired from the agency at the end of 2023.

"A true public servant, Bob has spent his entire career in service to his country. I can think of no one more deserving of this rare honor than Bob," said Nelson. "From his time as a naval aviator to his role as associate administrator of NASA, Bob has dedicated his life to improving his country. I join with President Biden in thanking Bob for his dedication and commitment."

The award recognized Cabana for his roles as a Marine aviator, test pilot, astronaut and becoming the first American to enter the International Space Station. He was further recognized for continuing to push for the bounds of the possible, launching the James Webb Space Telescope, the Artemis I mission and the Orion spacecraft which will send humans back to the Moon for the first time in decades.

As a NASA astronaut, Cabana flew in space four times, including twice as commander. His final space shuttle flight in 1998 was the first International Space Station assembly mission. Cabana also was the director of the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for more than a decade. There he led its transition from retirement of the space shuttle to a multi-user spaceport once again launching NASA astronauts to low Earth orbit, and for the first time, doing so with commercial partners.



As NASA associate administrator, Cabana led the agency's 10 center directors, as well as the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA Headquarters. He was the agency's chief operating officer for more than 18,000 employees and oversaw an annual budget of more than $25 billion.



Cabana was selected as an astronaut candidate in June 1985 and completed training in July 1986. He logged 38 days in space during four shuttle missions. Cabana was a pilot aboard space shuttle Discovery on both the STS-41 mission in October 1990 that deployed the Ulysses spacecraft and the STS-53 mission in December 1992. He was the mission commander aboard space shuttle Columbia for the STS-65 mission in July 1994 that conducted experiments as part of the second International Microgravity Laboratory mission. He commanded space shuttle Endeavour for the STS-88 mission in December 1998.

Cabana was appointed a member of the Federal Senior Executive Service in 2000 and served in numerous senior management positions at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, ultimately becoming deputy director. He was named director of NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi in October 2007 and a year later was selected as NASA Kennedy director.



Born in Minneapolis, Cabana graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He became a naval aviator and graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in 1981. In his career, Cabana logged over 7,000 hours in more than 50 different kinds of aircraft. He retired as a colonel from the U.S. Marine Corps in September 2000.



In addition to receiving the President's Award for Distinguished Federal Service, Cabana's accomplishments have been recognized with induction into the Astronaut Hall of Fame and being named an Associate Fellow in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and a Fellow in the Society of Experimental Test Pilots. He has received numerous personal awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Presidential Distinguished Rank Award. He also is a recipient of the Rotary National Award for Space Achievement's National Space Trophy.



