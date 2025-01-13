Bitget Lists Xterio (XTER), Launches Poolx Airdrops For BTC And ETH Holders

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 13th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced the listing of Xterio (XTER) in the Innovation, Web3, and GameFi Zone. The trading pair XTER/USDT will be available for spot trading starting January 8, 2025, at 10:00 UTC

Deposits are now open, with trading available from January 8, 2025, at 10:00 UTC. Withdrawals will be enabled on January 9, 2025, at 11:00 UTC.

To mark the listing, Bitget introduces an exclusive PoolX activity, allowing users to lock BTC or ETH for XTER airdrops during the activity period.

PoolX – Lock BTC and ETH for XTER Airdrops

The locking period runs from January 8, 2025, at 10:00 UTC to January 11, 2025, at 10:00 UTC. A total of 736,000 XTER will be distributed as airdrops.

For the BTC locking pool, 368,000 XTER are allocated. Users can lock a minimum of 0.0001 BTC and a maximum of 1 BTC. The airdrop per user is calculated as the proportion of their locked BTC to the total BTC locked by all participants.

For the ETH locking pool, 368,000 XTER are allocated. Users can lock a minimum of 0.002 ETH and a maximum of 15 ETH. The airdrop per user is calculated as the proportion of their locked ETH to the total ETH locked by all participants.

About Xterio

Xterio is a global game developer and publisher focused on delivering multiplayer experiences across multiple genres. By integrating Web3 technology, Xterio creates immersive universes that combine player ownership with cross-platform gameplay and expansion across media formats.

Token Information

Contract Address (BEP20): 0x103071Da56e7cD95b415320760D6a0dDC4DA1ca5

Limited-Time Offer

From January 8, 2025, users can buy XTER with credit or debit cards at a 0% fee. Supported currencies include EUR, GBP, AUD, and more.

Risk Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility. Users are advised to conduct thorough research and invest responsibly.

