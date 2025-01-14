Trump pursues renewed talks with Kim Jong-un, South Korean spy agency suggests**

(MENAFN) Incoming US leader Donald could potentially reinitiate dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following his inauguration on January 20, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency.



Trump, who previously met Kim three times during his first term, is reportedly considering a “small deal” approach to address North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.



“If the US determines that achieving North Korea’s complete denuclearization is unlikely in the near term, smaller-scale negotiations focused on freezing nuclear activities or partial disarmament could be pursued,” the spy agency informed lawmakers.



During Trump’s first presidency, the two leaders engaged in high-profile meetings, including summits in Singapore and Vietnam, as well as a historic encounter at the Demilitarized Zone. However, talks on denuclearization stalled after the 2019 Hanoi summit ended without an agreement.



In the years following Trump’s departure from office in 2020, North Korea has strengthened ties with Russia. In June of last year, the two nations formalized a military pact requiring mutual support in the event of an attack by a third party.

