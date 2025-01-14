AI Conference brings together experts, specialists in media, technology

(MENAFN) The Al Jazeera AI Conference, organized by the Al Jazeera Institute, concluded on Sunday, January 12, in Doha. The event brought together experts and specialists in media and technology, along with a large audience of AI enthusiasts, who participated in insightful discussions on the latest advancements in the field of artificial intelligence. The second day of the featured two key sessions. The first, titled "Artificial Intelligence in Newsrooms: Pioneering Experiences," focused on the application of AI tools in journalism. It highlighted successful examples from leading global media organizations such as Reuters, The Washington Post, and the Associated Press, showcasing how AI enhances journalistic performance and media practices.



The session was moderated by Sandra Gathman and featured Troy Thibodeau, Director of AI Products and Services at the Associated Press; David Wilkinson, Executive Director of Reuters Imagine; Joey Marburger, Vice President of Content AI at The Washington Post; and Takashi Usuji, CEO of No Border and an entrepreneur. The second session delved into Al Jazeera Media Institute's fellowship research, examining AI's impact on journalism and the challenges faced with the increasing reliance on synthetic intelligence. The research focused on AI's potential to shape the future of journalistic practices. Researcher Bakr Abdul Haq presented his study on AI in identifying misinformation during the 2023 Gaza war, while Kawthar Saleh explored AI in political news production, and Bassam Al-Shamiri discussed AI's role in data journalism. The session was moderated by journalist Mohamed Khamaysa.



The final session, moderated by Rawaa Auger, addressed the challenges of AI integration in journalism. Discussions revolved around issues such as algorithmic bias, its impact on journalistic values, professional ethics, and the cybersecurity challenges posed by AI adoption in content creation and dissemination. Speakers included Giles Trendel, former General Manager of Al Jazeera English; Dr. Mark Owen Jones, Associate Professor at Northwestern University in Qatar; Dr. Amani Al-Abed, Assistant Professor at Doha University of Science and Technology; Rima Diab, Founder of Galaxy Technology; and Abdulrahman Al Shafi, Director of Cybersecurity Strategies at Qatar's National Security Agency. As part of the conference, two workshops were held. The first, led by Abran Maldonado, OpenAI Ambassador, provided participants with hands-on experience with AI-driven video editing tools. The second, presented by Mohamed Ajaz from Al Jazeera Network, focused on AI usage within the network, emphasizing opportunities and risk mitigation. The conference also featured a technical exhibition, allowing attendees to explore the latest AI-driven innovations from companies specializing in the field. This event served as an invaluable platform for sharing expert insights and learning about AI’s evolving role in the media industry.

