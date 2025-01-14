Turkish forces neutralize nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish security forces have "neutralized" nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense announced on Tuesday.



The terrorists were reportedly attempting to target Turkish soldiers, the ministry stated on X (formerly Twitter). "We are determined to eradicate at its source," the statement read, emphasizing that Turkey’s efforts to combat terrorism will continue until the threat is eliminated.



The term "neutralize," as used by Turkish authorities, indicates that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.



Since 2016, Ankara has conducted three major military operations in northern Syria—Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring. These operations aimed to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor along the border and facilitate the safe return of displaced residents.



The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has waged a four-decade-long insurgency that has claimed over 40,000 lives, including women and children. Its Syrian affiliate, the YPG, has been accused of exploiting the chaos following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime to pursue its goal of creating a “terrorist corridor” near Turkey’s border.

