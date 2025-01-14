Haryana To Provide Houses To All Underprivileged, Says CM Saini

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 14 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, the state would provide facilities to all underprivileged families.

The allotment of 100-square-yard plots to beneficiaries would be carried out in a phased manner, he said at a review meeting of the Housing for All Department here.

Under the scheme, the 100-square-yard plots will be given in developed colonies with all essential amenities, similar to urban areas. To facilitate this, the Chief Minister has already approved Rs 100 crore.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that eligible families are provided with the option of financing the amount for flat or plot allotment through banks. This will ensure that no eligible family is deprived of the scheme's benefits, even if they are unable to make a lump sum payment.

It was informed at the meeting that under both schemes, all eligible families who do not own a house, land to build a house or a flat, and whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh have been identified. Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, over 5 lakh people have applied for 100-square-yard plots, and all eligible beneficiaries will soon receive their plots in phases.

Similarly, under the scheme, 50-square-yard plots will be allotted in mahagram panchayats. Similarly, under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, more than 2.89 lakh families living in cities, who do not own a house and have an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh, have applied for housing. Among them, approximately 1.51 lakh individuals have applied for plots, and 1.38 lakh have applied for flats.

Last year, provisional allotment letters were issued to 15,256 applicants, an official statement said. It was informed at the meeting that Housing Board Haryana has developed a Property Management System (PMS) software to manage the data of approximately 80,000 allottees. Previously, all property records were maintained manually by estate managers in ledgers, and allottees had to visit the estate manager's office to update their details after making EMI payments.

In addition, the Property Management System portal has been integrated with the 'jamabandi' portal, enabling registration of properties under the Housing Board Haryana.