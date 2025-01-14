Los Angeles wildfires leave 25 dead, thousands displaced

(MENAFN) On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna informed that around 92,000 individuals are still under obligatory evacuation orders as a result of the Los Angeles wildfires in the western United States, and additional 89,000 are under evacuation alerts.



More than 25 people have passed away and at least 12 others are still missing as several wildfires erupt across the Los Angeles region.



The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, triggered by critical drought circumstances and heavy winds, burnt more than 40,500 acres, and destructed at least 12,300 structures as of Monday.



The Palisades Fire, which is considered the biggest one, was 14 percent extinguished, and the Eaton Fire, the second biggest one, was 33 percent contained as of Monday morning, as reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).



Additionally, at least 80,000 customers in California are left without power as Southern California Edison begins cutting power off in areas of Southern California before the next wind event, which starts on Tuesday.

