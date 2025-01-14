Iran’s TCCIMA signs MOU with Turkish private sector on livestock, aquatic feed

(MENAFN) Majid Movahed Ghaderi, a board member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and (TCCIMA), announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iran and Turkey’s private sectors aimed at boosting trade cooperation in the livestock, poultry, and aquatic feed industries. The MOU was formalized during the eighth Strategic Agricultural Committee meeting, held in Ankara, with the attendance of Alireza Nouri Qezeljeh, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, and İbrahim Yumaklı, Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.



Ghaderi explained that the agreement focuses on joint investment opportunities, mutual marketing development, and the exchange of information regarding feed safety, livestock nutrition, and sustainable agricultural practices. He pointed out that Turkey has a substantial demand for aquatic feed and raw materials, creating a significant opportunity for Iranian producers to tap into this market.



Both countries’ economic leaders have set an ambitious goal to increase bilateral trade to USD30 billion, with a target of USD5 billion in trade specifically for the agricultural sector over the next five years. In 2023, trade between Iran and Turkey reached USD5.5 billion, with agricultural products accounting for 16.6 percent of this total. Furthermore, agricultural trade between the two nations saw a 30 percent increase in the first ten months of 2024, amounting to USD854 million.



Ghaderi also emphasized the potential benefits of collaboration, noting Turkey’s extensive experience in agricultural trade, with over 700 agricultural products exported to 200 countries. The MOU aims to foster knowledge exchange, encourage joint investments, and coordinate efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of both nations in agricultural markets. The meeting, which took place from January 10 to 11 in Ankara, was attended by a 180-member Iranian delegation led by Minister Nouri Qezeljeh.

