(MENAFN) On August 7, 1970, the War of Attrition ended, and the relief felt by the Israeli side of the Suez Canal was palpable. The war, lasting nearly a thousand days, resulted in about a thousand Israeli deaths, with a significant portion on the Egyptian front. Tens of thousands of Egyptians, both and civilians, lost their lives. Years later, it became evident how futile the war had been—lack of purpose, unnecessary casualties, and a that thwarted peace initiatives. The war was a prelude to the Yom Kippur War, marked by military heroism but no clear strategy, leading to relentless disaster. This mirrors the ongoing war in Gaza today. The recent Israeli military presence in Gaza has revealed two types of responses: one that takes pleasure in the destruction and suffering, and another that reflects on the cost of the war—the kidnapped individuals, the fallen soldiers, the civilians killed, and the failure to eliminate Hamas. Despite the brutal nature of the conflict, the situation remains unchanged. As one observer pointed out, expectations set by Netanyahu were unrealistic, leading to a never-ending war. The fighting in Gaza must end, yet the question remains: what’s the real objective? Revenge and destruction will not bring peace; Hamas will continue to recruit and retaliate.



The opposition in Israel remains quiet or indecisive. Leaders like Lapid, Gantz, and Golan know the situation, yet none dare to break with the status quo, paralyzed by fear of being labeled as defeatists or traitors. Their reluctance to take a clear stand and engage with the reality of the situation demonstrates the lack of genuine leadership. Instead of a unified vision for peace, each politician seems to be vying for political gain, embracing war rhetoric while ignoring the need for critical reflection. The leadership vacuum is stark: those who claim to lead must make firm decisions. In the current situation, there is no room for the middle ground of the past. The country needs leaders who can make bold choices and pursue genuine solutions. After two years of Netanyahu's leadership and growing dissatisfaction with the government, the opposition is disintegrating. The focus should shift from empty speeches and gestures to concrete actions aimed at solving the crisis, even if it means confronting difficult truths.

