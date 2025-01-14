Switzerland approves participation in EU military mobility initiative under PESCO

(MENAFN) The Council of Europe has declared its approval of Switzerland's involvement in the EU's Military Mobility initiative.



The plan, which was started in 2017 as a part of the bloc's Permanent Structured Cooperation in Defense (PESCO) program, aims to make it easier for military people and weaponry to move around Western Europe.



The council stated in a statement on Monday that the Netherlands, PESCO's organizer, can now welcome Switzerland to join. According to the announcement, Berne will be granted official member status following the completion of an administrative agreement.



Switzerland, which has maintained its neutrality since 1815, would "bring substantial added value" to the event, according to a Council of Europe statement.



After Canada, Norway, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Switzerland will be the fifth non-EU state to join PESCO after submitting an application in September of last year.



In referring to the borderless travel area that encompasses 29 European nations, the majority of whom are members of the European Union, the program is frequently referred to as "Military Schengen."





