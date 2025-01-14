Deputy PM Opens Quantum Computing Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani opened the Quantum Computing Conference, held for the first time in the region.

The is the only destination to understand the transformative impact of quantum computing technology, as the latest quantum computing technologies and their applications in the world will be explored during the conference to lead the future toward innovation and prosperity.

The conference includes more than 200 quantum computing experts from around the world, who will delve into Qatar's health, financial, communications, and transportation infrastructure; and industries in the Gulf region.

The conference is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense through its pioneering insight into quantum computing technologies, in partnership with Qatar Foundation "Hamad bin Khalifa University."