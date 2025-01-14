Meta plans on taking out tampons from men’s restrooms

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms has made significant changes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, with policies affecting transgender and non-binary employees already being implemented. The company announced these changes on Thursday through an internal memo. One notable adjustment was the removal of tampons from men's bathrooms in offices across Silicon Valley, Texas, and New York, previously provided for transgender and nonbinary staff.



Meta also removed nonbinary and transgender themes from its messenger app and restricted access to DEI-related policies and training on its internal network. These changes come as Meta reevaluates its approach to DEI, in response to shifting legal and political landscapes in the U.S. The company aims to adopt fair and consistent practices that reduce bias for all employees, moving away from policies that took race and gender into account.



Additionally, Meta has pledged to reduce censorship, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing plans to replace fact-checkers with community-driven notes, inspired by a model used by Elon Musk’s X. Zuckerberg also criticized fact-checkers for contributing to political bias, and plans to relocate content moderation teams from California to Texas to address concerns of bias.

MENAFN14012025000045015687ID1109088456