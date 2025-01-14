Biden reflects on foreign policy successes, claims America is stronger, adversaries weaker

(MENAFN) According to outgoing US President Joe Biden, America has been stronger and its enemies weaker during his four years in office.



Biden praised his time in office as a boost to America's international status during remarks at the Department of State on Monday regarding the foreign policy accomplishments of his administration.



“The United States is winning the worldwide competition compared to four years ago. America is stronger. Our alliances are stronger. Our adversaries and competitors are weaker. We have not gone to war to make these things happen,” he stated.



He called his approach to the crisis in Ukraine a success. Since tensions with Russia turned into open warfare, Biden asked Americans to "consider" the fact that he "stood in the center of Kiev."



“I’m the only commander-in-chief to visit a war zone not controlled by US forces,” he declared of his visit to Ukraine in February 2023.



“I had two jobs. One, to rally the world to defend Ukraine, and the other is to avoid war between two nuclear powers. We did both those things,” the US leader announced.



