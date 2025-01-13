Watch: Donald Trump Trolls Kamala Harris And Hillary Clinton In New Parody Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President-elect Donald stirred controversy on Sunday (January 12) by posting a parody on Truth Social, mocking Vice President Kamala Harris. The video, based on a clip from the memorial service of President Jimmy Carter, humorously reimagines a seemingly friendly interaction between Trump and former President Barack that occurred on Thursday (January 9) at the National Cathedral. The lighthearted exchange raised questions about the nature of their conversation, which Trump later filled in with a satirical twist.

The original video from the funeral showed Obama and Trump sitting together, laughing and engaging in what appeared to be a warm and amicable conversation. The interaction, while seemingly harmless, caught the attention of viewers who speculated about the details of their discussion, especially given the political history between the two.

Trump , known for his sense of humor and sometimes controversial social media posts, took the opportunity to inject his own narrative into the moment. In the parody video, Trump dubbed fake audio over the real footage, creating a fictional conversation between him and Obama.

In the video, the dubbed Obama says,“I knew you'd win,” to which Trump's faux reply is,“Oh really? Come on, anyone could beat her.” The“her” in this case refers to Vice President Kamala Harris , whom Trump defeated in the November election to retake the White House. The parody continues with the faux Obama commenting on his efforts to help Harris, but ultimately stating,“She was horrendous.”

Trump's social media post didn't stop with a jab at Harris . The video also took aim at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election. In the clip, the dubbed Trump says,“You know what I realized? Hillary still hates me so much. She'll never forgive me,” as Obama chuckles in the background. The video then cuts to Clinton, who was also at the Carter funeral with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.