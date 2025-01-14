2024 witnessed significant intensification of conflict in Middle East

(MENAFN) The year 2024 witnessed a significant intensification of conflict in the Middle East. Israel's military operations expanded beyond Gaza into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah after the group's rocket fire into Israeli territory. This marked the first direct confrontation between Israel and Iran in two decades. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, ignited by Hamas’ in October 2023, has caused a humanitarian crisis with over 45,000 lives lost and 2.1 million residents enduring the effects of relentless bombings and blockades. In May, Israel captured the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza, displacing hundreds of thousands. Lebanon's situation also worsened as Israel launched airstrikes against Hezbollah, displacing around 1.2 million people. Israel's military actions in southern Lebanon, including the killing of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and widespread bombings, significantly impacted the civilian population.



Simultaneously, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated, with Israel striking Iranian military sites in April and October. In return, Iran launched missile strikes, some of which were intercepted but others reached their targets, increasing the risk of a larger confrontation. In Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu's popularity surged despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes related to Gaza. With unwavering support from the US, particularly following Donald Trump's re-election, Netanyahu continued his aggressive policies, including settlement expansion in the West Bank and increasing confrontations with Iran.



The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire with severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and clean water. Access for international aid organizations is limited due to ongoing hostilities, and disease outbreaks have further exacerbated the crisis. Lebanon’s infrastructure has been severely damaged by Israeli bombings, making life even harder for civilians. The conflict over Iran's nuclear ambitions grew as Israeli strikes on Iranian sites heightened fears of nuclear escalation. While regional actors like Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye attempted mediation, global powers like the US, Russia, and China largely maintained limited involvement.



In Syria, the Assad regime, which had been in power for nearly half a century, collapsed in December after a series of military defeats. Armed groups, supported by Türkiye, seized key cities including Aleppo and Homs, culminating in the capture of Damascus and the fall of Assad’s rule. This collapse followed the weakening of Syria's traditional allies, Hezbollah, Russia, and Iran, and internal fragmentation within the Syrian military.

