Turkey, Hamas continue cease-fire talks with potential deal on the horizon

(MENAFN) Officials from the Hamas Bureau and the Turkish intelligence chief decided Monday to continue working on an Israeli-Hamas cease-fire.



According to security sources, Ibrahim Kalin, the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), spoke with representatives of the Hamas Political Bureau over the phone.



The two sides decided to keep working toward a cease-fire, and the talks covered the status of the continuing talks with Israel. US officials have hinted that a deal might be on the horizon.



One of the main international backers of the Palestinian cause and the cease-fire in Gaza is Turkey.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fresh demands have repeatedly disrupted cease-fire negotiations and prisoner swap negotiations, which are mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.



Netanyahu is accused by the Israeli opposition and detainee families of blocking negotiations with Hamas to establish a cease-fire agreement and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.



