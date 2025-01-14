German liberals rebel in Saxony

(MENAFN) Thousands of left-wing demonstrators from across Germany gathered in the town of Riesa in Saxony on Saturday, aiming to disrupt a convention held by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Reports indicated that arrived via buses from major cities including Berlin, Leipzig, and Dresden, with some arriving by train, bringing the total number of protesters to around 15,000, according to local media.



The protests resulted in numerous clashes with police, as demonstrators set up road blockades and gathered outside the venue where the AfD convention was taking place. The authorities responded with a heavy police presence, including riot gear, water cannons, mounted officers, and pepper spray. Several scuffles broke out when police attempted to disperse the protesters, and officers deployed irritant gas and dogs to manage the crowds. At least six police officers were injured during the unrest, and several demonstrators were reportedly detained.



The planned convention, which was delayed by several hours due to the disruptions, proceeded with the AfD’s co-chair, Tino Chrupalla, condemning those who targeted convention participants or police as "antidemocrats and terrorists." One of the main points on the agenda was the nomination of Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, as the party’s candidate for chancellor in the upcoming snap elections on February 23. A recent poll showed Weidel leading in the race for chancellor, ahead of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

