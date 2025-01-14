Slovak Premier describes Zelensky as ‘a beggar and blackmailer’

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of "begging and blackmailing" European countries for money. Fico expressed frustration at Zelensky’s approach, saying it needed to stop. The relationship between Slovakia and Ukraine soured recently after Ukraine halted the flow of Russian gas, which affected Slovakia, Austria, and Italy.



Fico, a vocal opponent of Western aid to Ukraine, has been critical of Ukraine's military strategy and has advocated for a solution to the conflict with Russia. Upon taking office in 2023, he stopped military aid to Ukraine and opposed its potential NATO membership.



Tensions between Slovakia and Ukraine intensified when Ukraine refused to extend its gas transit agreement with Russia. Slovakia, heavily dependent on Russian gas, now faces challenges and has demanded compensation from Ukraine, even threatening to cut off electricity and humanitarian aid to the country.



Fico also criticized Zelensky’s leadership, stating that Slovakia and the EU had no reason to tolerate his actions, particularly given the support already provided to Ukraine. Despite reassurances from Russia about continued gas supply, Fico plans to meet with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen to discuss the issue further.

