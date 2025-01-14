Premier declares Greenland wants independence

(MENAFN) Greenland's Prime Mute Egede has once again emphasized the island's desire for independence from Denmark, stating that the Greenlandic people do not wish to be governed by either Denmark or the United States. During a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Egede expressed that Greenland is for the Greenlandic people and reaffirmed the island's push for autonomy.



Egede also addressed US President-elect Donald Trump’s past remarks about acquiring Greenland, noting that while had suggested the purchase was crucial for US national security, Greenland remains committed to its goal of independence. He added that a referendum on independence would take place soon.



Historically, Greenland was under full Danish control from the 19th century until the 1950s, and during World War II, it was occupied by the US. Though Greenland has grown more autonomous in recent decades with home rule granted in 1979 and the ability to declare independence through a referendum since 2009, the island continues to host a US military base and missile defense infrastructure.

