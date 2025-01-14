Japan, South Korea commit to cooperation with US on North Korea

(MENAFN) Japan and South Korea reaffirmed their commitment on Monday to working closely with the United States to address North Korea’s perceived military threat.



During a meeting in Seoul, Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae Yul emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties. The discussions occurred amidst ongoing turmoil in South Korea, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his brief declaration of martial law last month, as reported by Tokyo-based Kyodo News.



North Korea, meanwhile, continues to blame the US and its allies for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



At a joint press conference, Iwaya and Cho announced their agreement to maintain strong trilateral coordination with the US to counter North Korea’s missile and nuclear activities.



Under leader Joe Biden's administration, Japan and South Korea have intensified their cooperation with Washington to better address the challenges posed by Pyongyang's weapons programs, according to media reports.



This visit marked the first by a senior Japanese official to Seoul since Yoon declared martial law on December 3, an act that led to his subsequent impeachment by parliament.

