Vatican greets gay vicars

(MENAFN) The Vatican has authorized gay men to become priests, as long as they commit to celibacy and refrain from advocating for “gay culture,” according to a new directive published by the Italian Bishops Conference (CIE). The document, which was approved by the Vatican and will be in effect for a trial period of three years, specifies that gay men wishing to enter the clergy must adhere to the same celibacy requirements as heterosexual candidates.



However, the directive prohibits individuals who practice homosexuality, exhibit deeply rooted homosexual tendencies, or support gay culture from being admitted to the seminary or holy orders. The Church argues that such individuals may struggle with maintaining proper relationships with both men and women.



While the new rules create an opportunity for gay men to pursue priesthood, they align with a 2016 decree from Pope Francis, which similarly barred those who practice homosexuality or exhibit strong homosexual tendencies from joining the priesthood. Pope Francis has made a series of mixed statements on homosexuality, previously suggesting that gay priests should leave the ministry to avoid leading a double life. Despite his opposition to homosexual acts, the Pope has made efforts to engage with the LGBT community, including allowing priests to bless unmarried and same-sex couples.

