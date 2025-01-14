AfD faces backlash for distributing "deportation tickets" in Karlsruhe

(MENAFN) Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has drawn sharp criticism for distributing controversial election flyers resembling "deportation tickets" in mailboxes, including those of immigrant families, in Karlsruhe, according to local reports.



The provocative leaflets, styled as one-way economy plane tickets departing “from Germany” to “a safe country of origin,” listed February 23, the date of upcoming parliamentary elections, as the departure date.



Karlsruhe’s Social Mayor, Frank Mentrup, condemned the move as “crossing a dangerous line.” Mentrup accused the AfD of fostering fear within immigrant communities and undermining social unity.



Local authorities have launched an investigation into possible incitement to hatred, as reported by public broadcaster SWR on Monday.



This incident arises amidst growing alarm over the AfD's increasing popularity in German politics. A recent poll by the INSA institute revealed that 22 percent of voters intend to support the AfD, positioning it as the second-most popular party after the conservative CDU/CSU bloc at 31 percent. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) lags behind at 15 percent.

MENAFN14012025000045016755ID1109088450