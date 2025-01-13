BMR Energy Announces Sale Of Operating Plants And Strategic Shift To Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMR LLC ("BMR") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its reorganization and divestiture plan. The company has finalized the sale of its British Virgin Islands affiliate and holdings in five operating energy projects across Jamaica, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and Guatemala to InterEnergy Group Limited ("InterEnergy").

This strategic transaction marks a significant milestone for BMR as it transitions back to its core focus: the development, financing, and implementation of renewable energy projects throughout the Caribbean and select areas of the U.S.

"With the reorganization and divestiture behind us, BMR Energy is well-positioned to accelerate its mission

of

delivering clean energy

solutions to key markets,"

said

Bruce Levy, President

of

BMR

Energy.

"We've also

identified

a

new group

of equity

investors to

support the successful execution of our future projects as they reach financing."

Strategic

Evolution

The

reorganization

and

divestiture

plan, initiated

in

late

2023,

aimed

to

provide liquidity

for investors while refocusing BMR's resources on renewable energy development.

In June 2024, BMR achieved a critical milestone with the sale of its Valle Escondido Solar Generating facility (6.4 MWp, Bagaces, Costa Rica) to local electric cooperative Coope Guanacaste.

The

most

recent

transaction

transfers

ownership

of

several

flagship

projects

to

InterEnergy, including:



Jamaica Wind (36.3 MW, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica)

Spanish Town Solar (5 MWp, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Bodden Town Solar (6.5 MWp, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands)

Green Solar (7.0 MWp, Estanzuela, Guatemala) Donoe Solar (6.4 MWp, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Each facility operates under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with local utilities, ensuring stable energy provision in their respective regions.

These

projects

will

be

integrated

into

InterEnergy's

significant

portfolio

and

will

benefit from the resources of a larger operating organization.

InterEnergy

owns

and

operates more

than 2.4

GW of capacity across various subsidiaries in key countries such as the Dominican Republic, Panama, Jamaica, Chile, and Uruguay, while expanding its portfolio with three additional countries.

This

transaction

provides shareholders

with

a

full

return

on

their capital

investments

in

BMR since its inception in 2013, including Virgin Group, BMR's primary

shareholder

since 2016.

Renewed

Focus

Looking ahead, BMR plans to prioritize its development pipeline, which includes advanced- stage projects in the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and the U.S.

"Energy markets urgently need renewable solutions to reduce costs and combat climate change,"

said

Mr.

Levy.

"BMR is dedicated to advancing our pipeline and delivering impactful projects over the coming years."

About

BMR

Energy

Founded in 2013, BMR Energy has been a trailblazer in renewable energy development, financing,

and

operation across

the

Caribbean and

Central

America.

With

six

wind

and solar plants

across

five

countries,

BMR has

contributed

nearly

70

MW

of

clean energy

capacity

to the region.

SOURCE BMR Energy LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED