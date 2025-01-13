عربي


Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Assistant Secretary-General

1/13/2025 2:24:54 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on today with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas HE Miroslav Jenca.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.

The Peninsula

