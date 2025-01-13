Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Assistant Secretary-General
Date
1/13/2025 2:24:54 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on today with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas HE Miroslav Jenca.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.
MENAFN13012025000063011010ID1109085682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.