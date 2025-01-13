For A Bright Future Foundation Reveals Creative Arts Scholarship Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future" or "FABF") has awarded its 2024 Creative Arts Scholarship to Lilly Ball, 19, of Florida.

The Foundation recognizes Lilly Ball as an exceptional scholar pursuing a career in the field of Concept Design for film, graphic novels, and video games

Bright Future ("For A Bright Future" or "FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, has awarded its 2024 Creative Arts Scholarship to Lilly Ball, 19, of Florida.

The Creative Arts Scholarship

For A Bright Future nurtures exceptional, underrepresented talent - paving the way for underprivileged students to pursue their dreams in creative media and storytelling.

Lilly Ball is pursuing a degree in Concept Design for film, graphic novels, and video games at Savannah College of Art and Design, where she started as a freshman in the fall of 2024. Overcoming immense hardships, Lilly's journey is a testament to resilience and determination. She grew up in a challenging and financially unstable home, which led her to be placed under the care of a neighbor at age 8. She became financially independent by working 9–12-hour shifts packing parachutes through her own LLC at age 14 and was fully independent by 17. Despite these challenges, Lilly graduated high school with an impressive 4.28 GPA. A member of the LGBTQIA+ community, she is passionate about creating media that represents diverse identities and cultures. Alongside her academic goals, Lilly continues to volunteer in her community while excelling academically and professionally.

"Thank you so much for giving me this chance to go to college without financial worry," said Lilly Ball.

For A Bright Future was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon CapitalSM, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path to success, the foundation provides scholarships emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

For A Bright Future empowers underserved communities by championing equal access to education. In 2024, the Foundation received nearly 6,000 applications, underscoring the critical need for educational support. Through rigorous evaluation by expert reviewers, scholarships are awarded to exceptional students who excel academically and demonstrate a passion for community impact, creating a new generation of leaders and changemakers.

We extend our sincere appreciation to our esteemed Scholarship Committee leadership: Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, for their exemplary leadership. We also wish to recognize the dedicated members of the Creative Arts Scholarship selection team, including Cindy Abramson, Legal Counsel at Spotify, and Joe Duggan, Strategic Advisor at Engage fi.

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations and Programs, for their incredible efforts to source exceptional candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

Contact:

Gina

Rogoto, SVP of Operations & Programs

For A Bright Future

Email:

[email protected]

About

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

