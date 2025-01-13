First Semiconductor Fab Announced In Andhra Pradesh With Rs 14,000 Crore Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 13 (KNN) In a landmark move towards making India a global hub, Indichip Semiconductors Limited, in collaboration with Japan-based Yitoa Micro Limited (YMTL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first private semiconductor facility.

The ambitious project, with an of over Rs 14,000 crores, marks a significant leap in the country's technological journey.

The cutting-edge facility will focus on manufacturing Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips, crucial for energy-efficient technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy solutions.

Initially, the facility will produce 10,000 wafers per month, scaling up to 50,000 wafers monthly within two to three years, contributing to India's sustainability goals and its Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The MoU was signed by Piyush Bichhoriya, Managing Director of Indichip, and Saikanth Varma, CEO of APEDB, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister T.G. Bharath.

Other notable attendees included Dr. Sandeep Garg, Director of Indichip, and representatives from Yitoa Micro Technology, including Chairman David York Yuan Chang and CEO Motosugi Keisuke.

Speaking at the event, Nara Lokesh emphasised Andhra Pradesh's appeal as a destination for advanced industries, citing the state's innovative Semiconductor Policy introduced in November 2024.

“This investment reflects our commitment to fostering cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure,” he said. T.G. Bharath echoed this sentiment, highlighting the job creation potential and ancillary industries the project will stimulate.

Piyush Bichhoriya lauded the partnership as a step towards nation-building through innovation.“Our focus on Silicon Carbide chips will strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem and contribute globally,” he stated.

Sandeep Garg underscored the project's role in creating sustainable solutions for emerging technologies.

The state government has allocated land in the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub, Kurnool, and pledged robust support to ensure the project's success.

With this initiative, Andhra Pradesh is set to become a beacon for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, propelling India to the forefront of the global technology landscape.

