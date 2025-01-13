Techmediabreaks Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Secures $1.28M Convertible Notes Placement And $25M Equity Line For Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fusion Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) , a provider of engineering and advisory solutions, announced the closing of a $1.28 million senior convertible notes private placement and an agreement for a $25 million equity line of credit with institutional investors. The notes, issued at a 20% original issue discount, mature in July 2026 with an 8% annual interest rate and include warrants offering 100% equity coverage. The equity line of credit allows Fusion Fuel to sell up to $25 million in Class A ordinary shares at its discretion, contingent on SEC registration, conditions, and regulatory compliance. CEO John-Paul Backwell highlighted the capital's role in strengthening liquidity, scaling the Al Shola Gas business, and advancing the BrightHy solutions platform to position the company as a leader in the energy services sector. Proceeds will bolster the balance sheet and fund strategic growth initiatives, with details available in the Form 6-K reports furnished to the SEC on Jan. 13, 2025.

About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy subsidiaries. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy, the Company's newly launched hydrogen solutions platform, focuses on delivering innovative engineering and advisory services that enable decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries.

