Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Airlift To Relief Syrian People

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari plane landed at Damascus International Airport on Monday, carrying humanitarian aid including 37 tons of food, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

This aid comes as a continuation of the airlift operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly people in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.

This is the fifth Qatari plane to land at Damascus International Airport, and the tenth within the Qatari airlift, which is a testament of the State of Qatar's keenness to provide full support for the brothers in Syria.

