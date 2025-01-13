R-Day: Raj Dy CM Diya Kumari To Hoist Tricolor In Jaipur, State Function To Be Held In Udaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 14 (IANS) For the first time, the state-level Republic Day function will be held in Udaipur instead of Jaipur. The 'At Home' reception will also be organised in Udaipur, with Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma presiding over the celebration.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari will hoist the flag in Jaipur, while State Minister Jogaram Patel will unfurl the national flag in Jodhpur.

Different districts have been allotted to ministers for the January 26 celebrations. Many state ministers have been assigned different districts for Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremonies, as per the General Administration Department's orders.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari will hoist the flag in Jaipur, while Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa will do so in Chief Minister Bhajan Lall Sharma's home district, Bharatpur. The assignments cover both Deputy CMs and 21 ministers. In 24 districts, the flag will be hoisted by ministers, the Deputy CM, and the Government Chief Whip. The remaining 16 districts will see the Collector and Divisional Commissioner handling the honours.

State minister Kirodi Lal Meena will mark his presence in Sawai Madhopur, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar in Phalodi, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will be in Dausa, Madan Dilawar will be in Kota and Jogaram Patel will be in Jodhpur.

Similarly, state minister Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary will be in Tonk, Suresh Singh Rawat will be in Ajmer, Avinash Gehlot will be in Beawar, Sumit Godara will be in Bikaner, state minister Joraram Kumawat in Pali, Babulal Kharari will be in Dungarpur and Hemant Bina will be in Pratapgarh. Other ministers will cover districts such as Alwar, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Sirohi, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Barmer, and Jalore.